6 posts overrun in Babaji, 32 killed as heavy fighting ongoing
HELMAND, Oct. 18 - Mujahideen of Islamic Emirate in Babaji district launched coordinated attacks on enemy positions overnight in Loe Manda area, spark
- 58 views
- 106 views
- 560 views
HELMAND, Oct. 18 - Mujahideen of Islamic Emirate in Babaji district launched coordinated attacks on enemy positions overnight in Loe Manda area, spark
HELMAND, Oct. 18 - Mujahideen of Islamic Emirate in Babaji district launched coordinated attacks on enemy positions overnight in Loe Manda area, spark
- 0 view
- 108 views
- 76 views
- 252 views
BADGHIS, Oct. 18 - Reports arriving from Ghormach district of Badghis province say that the district center was under a tight Mujahideen siege and att
LAGHMAN, Oct. 17 – Al-Emarah News said Saturday over 27 enemy soldiers have been killed and many others sustained life-threatening injuries during an
KAPISA, Oct. 17 – As many as 19 puppets of ANA have been killed in the daylong fighting in Kapisa province of Afghanistan. The fighting unleashed
WARDAK, Oct. 17 – There were fighting between Mujahideen and the enemy continuing through much of Saturday in different parts of Syed Abad district, W
URUZGAN, Oct. 17 – As many as 143 police and arbakis including number of commanders have repented their mistakes and left enemy since last 2 months in